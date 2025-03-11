Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared the biggest announcement, revealing that Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan are collaborating for "the greatest rivalry of the year"

Ranbir Kapoor & Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan vs. Ranbir Kapoor—oh good lord, how grand can this be! Well, this is no joke! Alia Bhatt has taken to her Instagram to announce one of the biggest collaborations in recent times. For the first time, Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan are collaborating for "the greatest rivalry of the year." This grand project will be directed by none other than Nitesh Tiwari, who is already working with Ranbir Kapoor on his upcoming film Ramayana.

Alia Bhatt teases fans

While teasing fans with a grand announcement, Alia wrote: “A battle of the best! Two of my favourite actors w̶i̶t̶h̶ against each other. Stay tuned for something very, very exciting... more deets coming tomorrow

P.S. I know you’re going to love it as much as I did!!”

As Alia dropped the announcement, fans started reacting and showing their excitement. One fan wrote, “Legends collaborating.” Another comment read, “Omg, I just can’t wait!” A third fan said, “Wow, I'm so excited for this! When will this be? I can't wait any longer!”

While many expressed their excitement for the collaboration, a lot of fans praised Alia for being the ‘biggest hype girl’ for her husband, Ranbir. One said, “Ranbir is so lucky—his wife is his biggest cheerleader.” Another fan shared, “A very happy in advance, Aloo! Waiting for something related to Alpha.” A third fan wrote, “Ranbir is a very lucky guy to have a supportive spouse like you, but please promote yourself as well.”

Aamir Khan on the Work Front

Aamir Khan announced that Sitaare Zameen Par, which was originally set to release this December, has been pushed to 2025. A spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par (2007), Sitaare Zameen Par is an official adaptation of the Spanish sports comedy Campeones (2018) and stars Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary alongside Khan. It has been heard that the superstar is now aiming for a summer 2025 release and intends to conduct focus-group screenings in February.

Aamir Khan is also the producer of Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role and is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor on the Work Front

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, titled Love & War. The couple has been shooting for the same. Kapoor also has Ramayana with Nitesh Tiwari, Animal Park with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Brahmastra Part 2 with Ayan Mukerji.