A picture shared by Ranbir Kapoor's trainer shows the actor in shorts holding a pull-up bar and keeping his body mid-air to strengthen his core muscles

Ranbir Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor's intense gravity-defying workout for Love and War will leave you jaw-dropped x 00:00

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is sweating it out for his upcoming movies, took the internet by storm after a viral picture showed him indulging in an intense gravity-defying workout routine for Love and War. It shows a shirtless Ranbir holding a pull-up bar and keeping his body mid-air to strengthen his core muscles. The picture was shared by his trainer Nam. Check it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Training With Nam (@trainingwithnam)

Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation for films

Ranbir, who beefed up for Animal is now on the leaner side for Ramayana and Love and War. Across his recent releases, the actor has undergone notable physical transformations in limited intervals of time. Celebrity trainer Shivoham, who has worked with Ranbir on several occasions told Mid-day, revealed, “The idea is to always maintain a middle-ground weight. A bulky look at 83 kilos will not suit every film, so, we make him acquire a weight of 77 kilos. Thereafter, as long as he continues to be in good shape, and trains well, it’s easy to reach any extreme with small tweaks to his regimen. We either bulk up or reduce muscle mass, based on the kind of look he desires.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Ranbir is prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, Ramayana, a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic saga will feature Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi will star as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with the first installment slated for release in 2026, and the second part will release in 2027.

The actor will also be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Love and War along with his wife Alia Bhatt, and his Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal. The film will be released on March 20, 2026. Love and War will be the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the actor's 2007 debut Saawariya. It will be his second film with Alia after Brahmastra.

Besides that, he also has Brahmastra parts 2 and 3 as well as Animal Park. He is also reported to have joined the cast of Dhoom 4, which will have two female leads and a South actor as the antagonist.