In the video shared by a paparazzo, Raha and Ranbir can be seen sharing some adorable moments as she runs barefoot on the grass. However, while heading towards Ranbir, she trips and falls

Ranbir Kapoor with Raha Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Watch: Raha trips and falls while running towards Ranbir Kapoor; doting dad comforts his baby girl x 00:00

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor took some time off from his busy work schedule and decided to take over daddy duties while his wife Alia Bhatt indulged in a game of padel. In the video shared by a paparazzo, Raha and Ranbir can be seen sharing some adorable moments as she runs barefoot on the grass. However, while heading towards Ranbir, she trips and falls. The little munchkin gets up all by herself and walks towards her dad, who then comforts her. Watch the clip below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens hail Ranbir Kapoor as the ‘best dad’

As the video surfaced on social media, scores of netizens praised Ranbir Kapoor for being there for his baby girl. One user wrote, “Ranbir is one of the best fathers. Hands-on with his little one since she was born.”

“Ranbir is recollecting his childhood memories when his father was not available due to busy schedules.” added another.

When Nikhil Kamath, on his podcast, asked Ranbir Kapoor what it was like to have a daughter, the actor replied, "It is like somebody kind of took your heart out and put it in your arms. I think Raha considers Alia as a part of her; and with me, she only looks at masti and fun."

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha was born in November 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Ranbir is prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, 'Ramayana', a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic saga will feature Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi will star as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with the first installment slated for release in 2026, and the second part will release in 2027.

The actor will also be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Love and War’ along with his wife Alia Bhatt, and his ‘Sanju’ co-star Vicky Kaushal. The film will be released on March 20, 2026.

Besides that, he also has Brahmastra parts 2 and 2 as well as Animal Park. He is also reported to have joined the cast of Dhoom 4, which will have two female leads and a South actor as the antagonist.