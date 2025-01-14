Ranbir Kapoor's Dhoom 4, backed by Yash Raj Films is set to revive with the actor in a brand new look, and a menacing antagonist from the South film industry

Ranbir Kapoor Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Dhoom 4 update: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer to have 2 female leads; South actors being considered to play villain x 00:00

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently filming massive projects as a part of his upcoming line-up for the big screen, also has Dhoom 4 in the pipeline as per reports. The action-thriller franchise, backed by Yash Raj Films is set to revive with Ranbir in a brand new look, and a menacing antagonist from the south film industry.

South actors being considered to play villain in Dhoom 4

According to a report by India Today, “Kapoor will need to have a different look for Dhoom 4 and before starting that, he will wrap up his two existing projects. Dhoom 4 is expected to go on floors next April. The production team is currently looking to lock two female leads and an antagonist for the film. Key contenders to play the antagonist in the film are being considered from the South.”

Ranbir Kapoor in Dhoom 4

Social media has been abuzz with reports claiming Ranbir taking forward Dhoom 4, the much-awaited next part of the Dhoom franchise. There were also reports claiming that stars Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra might not return as Jai and Ali.

The first installment of the Dhoom franchise, an action thriller film, was released in 2004. Directed by the late Sanjay Gadhvi, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol, and Rimi Sen. The film revolves around a gang of robbers on motorbikes, who carry out robberies in Mumbai, while a cop Jai Dixit and a motorbike dealer Ali Akbar Fateh Khan are assigned to stop the gang.

The second part was christened Dhoom 2: Back in Action released in 2006. The sequel had some new and old names such as Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and Uday Chopra.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the third installment of Dhoom saw names such as Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Ranbir is prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, 'Ramayana', a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic saga will feature Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi will star as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with the first installment slated for release in 2026, and the second part will release in 2027.

The actor will also be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Love and War’ along with his wife Alia Bhatt, and his ‘Sanju’ co-star Vicky Kaushal. The film will be released on March 20, 2026.