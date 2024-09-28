Rumours suggested that Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan would be cast as the antagonist, but it appears the casting will lean towards younger talent. Adi is reportedly bringing Ranbir Kapoor on board to play the new-age conman in Dhoom 4

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor to star in Dhoom 4, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra to not return

All set to create a dhoom

Nearly 11 years after Dhoom 3 (2013), Aditya Chopra is preparing for the fourth instalment of the franchise. The filmmaker aims to reinvent the action series while retaining the chor-police theme at its core. Starting with a high-tech and fast-paced story in Dhoom (2004), Adi raised the stakes with Dhoom 2 (2006) and took it even higher with the third instalment. Keeping up with contemporary times, the filmmaker has reportedly developed a new idea with Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Dhoom 3. Rumours suggested that Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan would be cast as the antagonist, but it appears the casting will lean towards younger talent. Adi is reportedly bringing Ranbir Kapoor on board to play the new-age conman in Dhoom 4. The actor, who expressed interest in joining the franchise, is said to have agreed to go grey for this upcoming edition. With Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra not returning to catch the thief this time, Adi will sign established actors from the younger generation to play the cops on the chase. The director will be finalised by mid-2025, as the filmmaker plans to start filming in early 2026. By then, Ranbir will have completed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan. Incidentally, this will mark the actor’s 25th full-fledged feature.

Always a producer

Unlike most who want to become an actor or a director, Guneet Monga Kapoor is one of those rare kinds who always wanted to become a producer. As the latest guest on mid-day’s podcast, The Bombay Film Story, she shares how she began her career as an intern in 2004, working under Anureeta Saigal on foreign productions’ shoots in India. Soon, she got a gig from the producers of The Lord of the Rings. “I was their retainer for a year; I had to shoot locations pan India and send them the pictures,” she recalls. A breakthrough came while working as production coordinator on Vic Sarin’s Murder Unveiled (2005). “He saw potential in me. Vic was the first one to teach me how to break down call sheets. He made me head of production.”