In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor

After the success of 'Animal', Ranbir Kapoor has been making headlines for his upcoming mythological drama 'Ramayana'. Recent reports have now claimed that Ranbir will take the YRF legacy forward as the lead star of 'Dhoom 4'. But who will be Ranbir's leading lady? Reddit has been buzzing with discussions that Shraddha Kapoor is in talks to play Ranbir's co-star. With ongoing buzz, it will be interesting to see which Bollywood leading lady will be roped in to play the female lead opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Reddit discusses Shraddha Kapoor’s entry in Dhoom 4

Ever since Shraddha’s horror-comedy 'Stree 2' broke box office records, fans have eagerly been waiting for the actor to announce her next project. Social media buzz suggests that the actress may reunite with her 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' co-star to share screen space once again. One fan wrote, "Maybe 'Stree''s success made them do it. Shraddha is loved by the masses. Her Instagram is cringe, but many people keep up with it. Ranbir-Shraddha can be a hit pairing for YRF." Another added, "Age-appropriate and they look good together. Shraddha will bring her own army of fans!"

More about the Dhoom franchise

Nearly 11 years after 'Dhoom 3' (2013), Aditya Chopra is preparing for the fourth installment of the franchise. The filmmaker aims to reinvent the action series while retaining the core 'chor-police' theme. Starting with a high-tech and fast-paced story in 'Dhoom' (2004), Adi raised the stakes with 'Dhoom 2' (2006) and took it even higher with the third installment. Keeping up with contemporary times, the filmmaker has reportedly developed a new idea with Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed 'Dhoom 3'.

Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra are not in Dhoom 4

With Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra not returning to catch the thief this time, Adi will sign established actors from the younger generation to play the cops on the chase. The director will be finalized by mid-2025, as the filmmaker plans to start filming in early 2026. By then, Ranbir will have completed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Love & War' and Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Ramayan'. Incidentally, this will mark the actor’s 25th full-fledged feature.