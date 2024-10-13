Shraddha Kapoor, known for keeping her personal life under wraps, has not officially confirmed or denied her past relationships and intends to do the same with this one

Shraddha Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Shraddha Kapoor confirms she’s NOT single: ‘I love spending time with my partner’ x 00:00

Months after it was reported that Shraddha Kapoor had unfollowed her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody on Instagram, the ‘Stree 2’ actor has now confirmed that she’s still in a relationship, and the two are going pretty strong. The actress spoke about her idea of romance and the things she likes to do with her partner.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have been reportedly dating for a while now. As per reports, they are in a happy and stable relationship. Shraddha, known for keeping her personal life under wraps, has not officially confirmed or denied her past relationships and intends to do the same with this one. Earlier this year, they also attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Shraddha Kapoor loves spending time with her partner

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Shraddha was asked about her attachment style, to which she said, "Maybe you will need my significant other in this conversation…..like you would have to ask him to be very honest, but I think I have a few Pisces traits, one wherein I definitely love the typical fairytale aspect of love, which is out of this world. You know the kind where you're like as long as I have you, I don't need anyone else. Of course, while I have those notions, I also feel like currently in my life, there is a certain amount of realism.

She added, “I really love spending time with my partner and doing things with him like watching a movie, going for dinner, or travelling. I am generally someone who likes to spend time doing things together or even not doing things together. For instance, even with my school friends, if we don't meet, it affects my mood. Yesterday, we had a family lunch, which was so uplifting and invigorating, and the same goes for my relationship."

Shraddha Kapoor’s work front

Shraddha is currently basking in the success of 'Stree 2', which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. The storyline of ‘Stree 2’ picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.