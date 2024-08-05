Breaking News
Shraddha Kapoor unfollows rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody on Instagram, sparks break-up rumours

Updated on: 05 August,2024 04:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A month after making her relationship with Rahul Mody Insta-official, Shraddha Kapoor has unfollowed him on Instagram. She has also unfollowed his sister, production house and his dog

Shraddha Kapoor

For a long time now it has been rumoured that actress Shraddha Kapoor is dating writer Rahul Mody. But it seems like not all is well in paradise as Shraddha has unfollowed Rahul from her Instagram handle. She has also unfollowed the accounts of Rahul’s sister, his production house and his dog. However, Rahul still follows Shraddha. This has left fans wondering if they have really broken up or is its some kind of promotional tactic for Shraddha's upcoming film 'Stree 2'. 


Rumours of Shraddha dating Rahul surfaced earlier this year. The two were also spotted together at the pre-wedding function of Anant and Radhika Ambani at Jamnagar in March this year. 



In June this year, Shraddha revealed that she's dating Rahul Mody. She posted a picture with him on her Instagram Stories, addressing the dating rumours. In the photo, Shraddha is smiling at the camera while Rahul makes a funny face.


With the picture, Shraddha Kapoor wrote: “Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar.” She included a few emojis like a laughing face and a heart. She also tagged Rahul in the picture.

Earlier this year, a source mentioned to Hindustan Times that Shraddha and Rahul might announce their relationship officially soon, “They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn’t mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people, and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of the film Stree 2'. The film that also stars Rajkummar Rao will be released in theatres on August 15. 

Mid-day has learnt that she has also liked a drama to be backed by her rumoured beau, Rahul Mody, who co-wrote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. If things work out, the actor will not only headline the film, but also turn producer with it. Little is known about the movie’s plot at present as the makers are keeping details under wraps. A source reveals, “The talks are in the nascent stage, so it can’t be determined whether this will be her next project. But Shraddha has liked the central idea. She plans to co-produce it along with Rahul’s production house.” 

