While fans appreciated Shraddha Kapoor's beauty in the comments section, eagle-eyed netizens noticed the ‘R’ pendant in her dainty necklace which allegedly stands for Rahul Mody.

Shraddha Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Did you notice Shraddha Kapoor's 'R' pendant in latest Instagram post? Fans say, 'Rahul Mody confirmed' x 00:00

With her latest Instagram post, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has set tongues wagging again. The ‘Stree’ actor has been rumoured to be dating film writer Rahul Mody. Shraddha shared a series of pictures in a gorgeous purple nightsuit and wrote in the caption, “Kuch nhi vro Shrunday hai toh kuch nhi kar rahi.” While fans appreciated her beauty in the comments section, eagle-eyed netizens noticed the ‘R’ pendant in her dainty necklace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

ADVERTISEMENT

One user commented, “Ye R se Rahul mody confirm samje??”, “Woh sab to thik hai lekin ye R latter ka locate kisine notice Kiya?” added another.

Shraddha and Rahul's relationship

Shraddha and Rahul have been reportedly dating for a while now. As per India Today, they are in a happy and stable relationship. Shraddha, known for keeping her personal life under wraps, has not officially confirmed or denied her past relationships and intends to do the same with this one.

Earlier this month, they were spotted arriving together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Recently, a report by Hindustan Times suggested that the duo will go public about their relationship soon. A source informed, “After working on the film(Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar), they have been going strong. They are in a very comfortable position with each other, which is why they don’t feel the need to hide their affair. And that’s the reason they are getting spotted together more often.”

“They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn’t mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight,” added the source.

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming films

Talking about Shraddha's work front, she was last seen in director Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will be next seen in the horror comedy film 'Stree 2' alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurrana. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role.

The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai last April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024.