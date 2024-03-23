Shraddha Kapoor has been making news lately for being seen with her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody

Shraddha Kapoor is a highly acclaimed actress who has earned a strong fan base. She's been making news lately for being seen with her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody. Although they haven't officially confirmed their relationship, a recent report hints that they might not feel the need to keep it private anymore.

Shraddha Kapoor, Rahul Mody to go public?

A source close to Hindustan Times spilled the beans and stated, “After working on the film(Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar), they have been going strong. They are in a very comfortable position with each other, which is why they don’t feel the need to hide their affair. And that’s the reason they are getting spotted together more often.”

“They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn’t mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people, and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight. They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn’t mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people, and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight”. The source also shared.

Shraddha Kapoor wins hearts

Shraddha Kapoor otherwise known as 'Meme Queen', is not just admired for her acting skills but also for her engaging presence on social media. She often shows off her sharp wit, which fans adore. Her posts spark a mix of humour and genuine emotions among her followers, leading to many funny interactions.

Recently, when Shraddha shared some photos on social media, her comment section was filled with playful and quirky responses from her dedicated fans. Shraddha took to Instagram to share some pictures, captioning them, "Kuch nahi vro… Mummy ne kaan ke neeche."

Fans quickly chimed in with comments. One fan asked, "Pizza party kab karen🙂" to which the meme queen said, "itni kar li ab toh yoga party karni padegi 🦦"

"Mummy ko bolo kaan ke peeche kala tikka lagaye." Shraddha replied, "array yaar tikka se paneer tikka yaad aa gaya."

Another fan wrote, "Bss blue tick walon ko reply milta h kya." Shraddha playfully quipped, "yahan reply walon ko blue tick mil jaata hai."