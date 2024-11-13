Directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, 'Karan Arjun' is one of the rare movies that brings together two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles

A still from Karan Arjun, inset - Hrithik Roshan

The Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan-starrer blockbuster movie ‘Karan Arjun’ is set to re-release worldwide in cinemas on November 22. As the film gears up the hit the big screens, makers unveiled its trailer on social media. Directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, it is one of the rare movies that brings together two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. Hrithik Roshan, who was 17 when the film was made shared an interesting anecdote on X.

How ‘Bhaag Arjun Bhaag’ moment was created in ‘Karan Arjun’

Sharing the film’s trailer, Hrithik Roshan wrote on X, That afternoon in 1992 (I think) when we were all sitting around dads living room with the writers brainstorming on the screenplay for KARAN ARJUN, after another long spell of silence in the room ( sometimes these silences lasted more than 10-15 mins) and suddenly dad went “ek idea aaya” and he went on to tell us how he saw the beats of the interval fight sequence, and as he talked, his emotions escalated and at the height of the crescendo in his mind he shouted “and then he screams भाग अर्जुन!!!! bhaaaaaag अर्जुन!!!!”

He continued, “And me as a 17-year-old experienced my first jolt of audience euphoria!!! My hair stood on ends, the room was applauding like in a movie theatre! And I was addicted from that day onwards!!”

“And that’s also when I knew in my bones that this movie was going to be a BLOCKBUSTER!! 30 years later, I cannot wait to witness the reincarnation of Karan Arjun in theatres worldwide from November 22nd, 2024,” concluded Hrithik.

About Rakesh Roshan’s ‘Karan Arjun’

Besides Salman and Shah Rukh, the film also starred Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri. It told the story of two brothers, who are reincarnated to seek revenge on their mother’s behalf. Over the years, ‘Karan Arjun’ (1995) has remained etched in pop culture due to its high-on-recall dialogues like 'Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge', soul-stirring music by Rajesh Roshan in songs like 'Yeh Bandhan Toh...', 'Bhangda Paale', 'Rana ji Maaf Karna' and 'Jaati Hoon Main' along with the endearing theme of brotherhood.