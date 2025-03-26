Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned a year older earlier this month. On Tuesday, she dropped a photo dump giving a glimpse of how she spent her month so far

Picture Courtesy/Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her birthday month in latest photo dump, see pics x 00:00

On Tuesday, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to social media to give a glimpse of how she spent her birthday month. With a few days short of the month ending, the Darling actress decided to give her followers a glimpse into her month so far. She turned 32 on March 15.

Alia's March in photos

Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped a fresh photo dump showcasing her memorable moments spent with her sister Shaheen, mirror selfies and her love for her husband Ranbir Kapoor's fashion brand ARKS.

She also posted a picture of a clapboard bearing the film's title LOVE & WAR, under the banner of Bhansali Productions. With this picture, Alia hinted that she has started shooting for the film, which also stars Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.

Alia also shared a cute picture with her cat, Edward.

"March so far>>," she captioned the post.

The album also highlights different facets of her routine, from working out to indulging in cozy sleep sessions.

Alia Bhatt's pre-birthday celebration with media

Recently, the 'Jigra' actress had a pre-birthday celebration amidst the media.

The event, held ahead of the big day, was made even more memorable by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who joined her in the celebrations.

Amid the celebration, Ranbir confirmed that the second installment of their film Brahmastra is very much in the pipeline.

"Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time--the entire story of Brahmastra. As you guys know, he's currently working on War 2, and once the film releases, he's going to start pre-production of Brahmastra 2. It's definitely happening. We haven't really announced much of it, but there will be some interesting announcements coming regarding Brahmastra 2," he said.

Alia Bhatt's work front

The actress was last seen on the big screen in the film 'Jigra' where she played the role of a protective elder sister to actor Vedang Raina's character in the Vasan Bala's directorial. However, the film failed to impress the audience and did not prove to be a success at the box office.

In the coming months, Alia will also be seen in spy drama 'ALPHA' which also stars Sharvari. She is also shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.