In Pic: Alia Bhatt

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt responds to 'paralyzed' face speculation, calls out ‘beyond ridiculous’ claims x 00:00

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to address netizens who claimed she had undergone a botched Botox procedure. In a long note, Alia also called out the internet for making exaggerated claims, including that she was “paralyzed on one side.” With her no-nonsense attitude, Alia gave trolls a piece of her mind through her story.

Alia Bhatt on claims of 'Botox gone wrong'

The actress began her note by stating that she has “absolutely NO JUDGMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery—it’s your body.” However, she expressed amazement at how random videos make big claims about what she supposedly did to her face and label it as “Botox gone wrong.”

Alia Bhatt calls claims 'beyond ridiculous'

Calling these claims “beyond ridiculous,” Alia wrote, “To the random video floating around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles) - I have a 'crooked smile' and a 'weird way of speaking,' according to YOU. This is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face. And now you're confidently tossing around 'scientific' explanations, claiming I'm paralyzed on one side? Are you kidding me?”

She continued, “These are SERIOUS claims being casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up. What's worse, you're influencing young, impressionable minds who might actually believe this garbage. Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense.”

Alia Bhatt hits back at trolls for body shaming

Calling out the culture of body shaming, the Jigra actress wrote, “Let's take a minute to address the absurd lens through which women are judged and objectified on the internet—our faces, bodies, personal lives, even our bumps (!!!) are up for critique. We should be celebrating individuality, not tearing it apart under a microscope. These types of judgments perpetuate unrealistic standards, making people feel like they're never enough. It's damaging, and it's exhausting.”

Alia also expressed her sadness about many of the trolls being women tearing down other women. She concluded her note by writing, “And the saddest part? A lot of this judgment comes from other women. Whatever happened to ‘live and let live’? To ‘everyone has the right to their own choices’? Instead, we've become so accustomed to picking each other apart that it's almost normalized. Meanwhile, just another day of even more entertainment with scripts made up by the internet."