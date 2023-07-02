Alia Bhatt in 'Tum Kya Mile' bts video: “A quintessential ode to Yash Chopra’s love songs”

In a captivating behind-the-scenes reveal, Karan Johar treats fans to a glimpse of the song 'Tum Kya Mile' from the upcoming film 'Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani'

A BTS shot of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

The video starts with Ranveer Singh exuberantly jumping into a a snowy landscape, while Alia Bhatt shines in a striking red ensemble, against the same backdrop. She aptly describes the song as a "quintessential ode to Yash Chopra kind of love song ." Ranveer adds that it's his favorite track from the film's album.

The visual grandeur captured in 'Tum Kya Mile' pays homage to Yash Chopra's legacy of crafting timeless romance on the silver screen. Karan Johar's attention to detail ensures that every frame radiates exquisite lyricism, reminiscent of the legendary filmmaker's cinematic masterpieces. The snow-kissed landscapes, opulent sets, and enchanting costumes become the backdrop for a modern-day love story that echoes the essence of Yash Chopra's iconic romantic legacy.

As Ranveer Singh joins the conversation, expressing his love for the song and naming it as his personal favorite from the film's soundtrack, the anticipation grows even stronger. The chemistry between Ranveer and Alia is palpable, as they effortlessly bring their characters to life, igniting the screen with their on-screen connection.

The behind-the-scenes footage not only offers a glimpse into the artistry and craftsmanship behind the making of the song but also piques curiosity about the other fantastic looks and sequences yet to be unveiled. Viewers are left eagerly anticipating the visual feast that awaits them, eagerly anticipating the magic that Karan Johar and the talented ensemble cast have woven into the fabric of 'Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani'.

'Tum Kya Mile' beautifully merges Yash Chopra's timeless romantic aesthetics with Karan Johar's contemporary vision. It promises an unforgettable journey of love, emotions, and captivating visuals. Alia Bhatt's tribute of Yash Chopra's influence shines through the bts video, heightening anticipation for the release of 'Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani'. Audiences are ready to immerse themselves in a cinematic experience that pays homage to the legacy of romance in Indian cinema.