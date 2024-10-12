Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrrer Jigra was released in theatres on October 11 along with Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Alia Bhatt in Jigra

Listen to this article 'Jigra' Box Office: Film registers Alia Bhatt's second-lowest opening day collection x 00:00

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer 'Jigra' hit the theatres on October 11. The film directed by Vasan Bala was among the much-awaited films of the year with its promotional material hitting the right notes. However, on release day, the film opened to polarised reviews. While some adored the film and Alia's ferocious act as the protective sister, some found the film underwhelming. Some audience was also bothered by the length of the film which has a runtime of 2 hours 33 minutes.

The box office performance of Jigra on day 1 has also been underwhelming. The film collected Rs 4.55 cr which makes this Alia's second lowest opening day collection, only above Highway (Rs 3.42cr).

What trade analyst have to say about Jigra box office collection

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share his thoughts on the box-office collection of Jigra on day 1.

"#Jigra opens to lower-than-expected numbers, with a significant contribution from urban centres dominating the Day 1 biz, thanks to the star-power [#AliaBhatt].

As anticipated, the response from mass pockets is ordinary/lukewarm... An energetic start in the #Hindi heartland would've bolstered the opening day performance.

Looking ahead, the #Dussehra holiday today [Saturday] should help offset the initial shortfall... Sunday is also expected to provide a much-needed boost to the numbers.

Monday, however, will offer a clearer picture of how well the film sustains, particularly in urban centres."

About Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film also features Vedang Raina of 'The Archies' fame. 'Jigra' revolves around a devoted sister who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte-starrer 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhikka Madan-starrer 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. Produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa in a pivotal role.