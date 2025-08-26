A few days back, video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's under-construction bungalow went viral on social media. The actress has now addressed the circulation and called it a clear invasion of privacy urging media houses to take it down immediately

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new massive bungalow worth Rs 250 crore is complete after years of work. A new video is doing rounds online and it gives the clearest view of the six-storey mansion. Now, the actress has penned a strong note on privacy and consent after pictures of her under-construction home went viral.

Alia Bhatt slams media for privacy breach

The Jigra actress began her note with, “I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home - still under construction - has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not "content" - it's a violation."

She further questioned the ethics and continued, “It should never be normalized. Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would.”

The actress further urged all media houses to take it down immediately. “So here's a humble but firm request - if you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you”, the note concluded. People in her comments section also supported her, asking her take action against involved parties.

About Krishna Raj Bungalow

The lavish property has been under construction since 2022 and is situated in Bandra. Several times the actors were seen visiting the site. The bungalow has historic significance as it was the home of late legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Now, the bungalow is most likely to be registered in the name of Raha, thus becoming Ranbir’s precious gift to his daughter.

Alia Bhatt upcoming movies

Workwise, the actor will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' Alpha. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail and also features actors Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol, Ail Kapoor and others in key roles. The spy action-thriller is scheduled to release on December 25, 2025.

She will also be seen in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The film is a triangular love story, which also features her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. It will release in March 2026.