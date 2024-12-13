Raj Kapoor has been synonymous with "iconic," but what if we told you Raj Kapoor was not his real name? Shocked? Yes, you read that right—Raj Kapoor is the legendary actor's stage name.

In Pic: Raj Kapoor

Listen to this article Did you know? Raj Kapoor is not the ‘Mera Naam Joker’ actor’s real name x 00:00

Raj Kapoor was one of the most iconic and legendary actors Indian cinema could ever have. The actor delivered some of the greatest hits like Mera Naam Joker, Barsaat, Awaara, and Shree 420. December 14 marks Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, and on this occasion, we are here to share a fascinating fact about the GOAT actor that will leave you surprised. For decades, Raj Kapoor has been synonymous with "iconic," but what if we told you Raj Kapoor was not his real name? Shocked? Yes, you read that right—Raj Kapoor is the legendary actor's stage name.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Raj Kapoor's real name?

Raj Kapoor's birth name was Ranbir Raj Kapoor (Raj was the given middle name for all his brothers). Interestingly, his grandson Ranbir Kapoor shares his first name with him. Born on December 14, 1924, to Prithviraj Kapoor in Peshawar (now Pakistan), Raj Kapoor made his official acting debut with the 1947 film Neel Kamal and went on to become "the greatest showman of Indian cinema." He made a mark as an actor with films like Shree 420, Awaara, and Barsaat.

Another interesting fact about Raj Kapoor is that he became the youngest filmmaker of his time when he made his directorial debut with Aag (1948), featuring himself alongside Nargis, Kamini Kaushal, and Premnath. When Raj Kapoor passed away in 1988, he was in the midst of working on a film titled Henna. The project was later completed by his sons, Randhir and Rishi Kapoor, and released in 1991.

Raj Kapoor (1924–1988) is regarded as one of the most global filmmakers India has had, leaving an indelible mark on world cinema. Fondly referred to as 'The Greatest Showman', Kapoor was a filmmaker, actor, and producer who built an unparalleled legacy through his storytelling and vision.

Raj Kapoor Film Festival

On the momentous occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor, R.K. Films, Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India, proudly present Raj Kapoor 100 –Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman. This grand retrospective will showcase ten iconic films by the celebrated producer, director, and actor across 40 cities and 135 cinemas in India from December 13 to December 15, 2024.