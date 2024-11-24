At IFFI 2024, Ranbir Kapoor not only talked about the legendary Raj Kapoor but also shared the first song of Raj Kapoor's that he introduced to his daughter, Raha

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

Ranbir Kapoor reveals FIRST song of Raj Kapoor he introduced Raha to; announces film festival for grandfather

Ranbir Kapoor, who likes to keep his personal life private, opened up about his admiration for his grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor, at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024. During the chat with the media, the actor not only talked about the legendary Raj Kapoor but also shared Raj Kapoor's first song, which he introduced to his daughter, Raha. The actor revealed that there is one all-time favourite of Raj Kapoor that he has made his daughter listen to.

Raha's first Raj Kapoor song

During a media interaction, a journalist delighted Ranbir by singing the iconic track “Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar” from the 1959 film Anari. As the actor was left mesmerised by the moment, he revealed that this song is his all-time favourite and it holds a very special place in his heart. Kapoor also disclosed that “Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar” is Raj Kapoor's first song to which he made his baby daughter, Raha, listen. He further announced that a film festival featuring restored movies of his grandfather, veteran filmmaker Raj Kapoor, will be held across the country to celebrate his birth centenary in December.

Raj Kapoor Film Festival

"We are going to organize the Raj Kapoor Film Festival from December 13 to December 15 all over India. We will show the restored versions of 10 of Raj Kapoor's films," Ranbir said to a jam-packed auditorium at the Kala Academy.

Further, he talked about discussing Raj Kapoor's biopic with his "godfather" and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and shared, "I talk to a lot of people, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, about how to make a biopic on Mr Raj Kapoor. A biopic is not just something which highlights the success in a person's life; you truly have to portray someone's life honestly—the lows, struggles, relationship dynamics."

He further continued and shared, "It's a very tough biopic to make. I don't know if my family would also agree to most of the things, to show this side of Raj Kapoor. But I think it would really make a great movie."

Ranbir is also excited to reunite with Bhansali in Love & War. The director gave him his first break as an actor in 2007's Saawariya.

