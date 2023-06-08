Alia Bhatt was spotted meeting Nitesh Tiwari on Wednesday. On the same day, there were reports that the makers of Ramayan had put the film on hold

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

For the past couple of weeks, there has been a buzz around Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus, Ramayan. It was said that the film is being put on hold as the team could not fun a suitable actor to play the role of Raavan. It was reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will essay the role of Ram and Sita in the film. However, on the day it was reported that the film has been put on hold, Alia Bhatt was seen visiting Nitesh Tiwari.

Soon after Alia Bhatt's picture visiting Nitesh Tiwari at his office went viral, reports started doing the rounds that the actress has been roped in for the film. Reportedly, she has replaced Sai Pallavi as Sita in the film. Ranbir Kapoor is said to be playing the role of Ram in the film. After playing Shiva and Isha in 'Brahmastra', the real life couple is all set to play the role of Ram-Sita in the magnum opus.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Ranbir has been frequently visiting the DNEG office to check on the progress of Ramayan. Reportedly, the team of the film is currently doing look tests with Ranbir as Lord Ram. The office that both Ranbir and Alia have been visiting over the last few weeks is addressed as the "Ramayana Office" where Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra, Madhu Mantena, and their team have created an entire pre-visualized world of the epic, says the report.

According to reports, Alia Bhatt was the first choice of the makers to play the role of Sita. However, due to date and other issues, Alia had let go of the role. But it seems like things have come together for the actress and the makers and Alia will be playing the role.

On the other hand, the makers of Ramayan are also said to be in talks with KGF star Yash to play the role of Raavan. Reportedly, the talks have been going on for eight months and seem to be heading in the right direction.

Ramayan will be produced by Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra with Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar as the director. It is expected to go on floors in December 2023/January 2024.