Alia Bhatt mighty impressed with the 'Fan Art' of her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'

The moment fans were waiting for is finally here when we get to see the vision and dream of Ayan Mukerji on celluloid in the form of Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt couldn't keep her calm as she saw some fans sketching down posters and stills of her upcoming film 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor. She shared them on her Instagram stories and they were also shared by the official account of the film.

A decade of sweat, scathe, success has finally transformed into a spectacle the nation was waiting for with bated breaths. The subject here is Ayan Mukerji’s magnanimous trilogy, ‘Brahmastra’, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy, whose trailer just dropped on June 14 with expected anticipation and attention.

Ayan Mukerji penned a note to thank everyone who has shared his/her thoughts on the trailer of the film . The filmmaker is indeed thankful.

But the trailer births a lot of curiosities. What is Ranbir’s connection with fire? Who exactly is Nagarjuna? How evil are Mouni’s objectives? How will it all end? At first, Ranbir, who plays Shiva, is a naive fella enamored by the mysterious aura of Isha, played by Alia, until the tables turn. Juxtaposing fire, air, earth, and water into the mysticism of the narrative has led to some impressive imageries best absorbed inside a cinema.

Here’s hoping the decade long wait is worth it when the film releases on September 9.

