Alia Bhatt on juggling motherhood while shooting Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'Shot song 4 months after giving birth'

Alia Bhatt with Ranveer Singh, Source/Instagram

Alia Bhatt, is currently in the spotlight as she prepares for the release of her highly anticipated film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ Recently, she engaged in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on social media, where she candidly discussed her experiences of juggling motherhood and her profession. This session took place shortly after the release of the film's trailer, which had left fans buzzing with excitement.

During the AMA session, Alia Bhatt opened up about her journey of returning to work as a new mom. She shared a heartfelt photo of herself from the last day of the shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In her post, she expressed that resuming work after becoming a mother is never easy, as it involves navigating a multitude of emotions and physical changes. However, she conveyed her gratitude towards her understanding and supportive team, as well as the film crew, who made accommodations to meet her needs.

In a remarkable revelation, Alia shared that she had filmed for the song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ merely four months after giving birth to her daughter, Raha. The scheduling of her shots was carefully planned to align with her nursing schedule. Alia also acknowledged the invaluable support of her sister Shaheen Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan, who willingly took on the role of babysitters whenever she had work commitments. She further added that the shoot for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ marked Raha's first trip to Kashmir, making it a truly memorable experience for the entire family.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is set to hit theaters on July 28, and the film's makers recently unveiled its trailer, generating immense anticipation among audiences. The trailer promises a romantic rollercoaster ride, as Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh collaborate on-screen for the second time. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including legendary actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Alia Bhatt's candid revelations during the AMA session have garnered admiration and respect from fans and critics alike. As the release date of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ draws closer, the audience eagerly awaits witnessing Alia's on-screen magic and the enchanting love story that awaits them on the silver screen.