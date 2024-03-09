Alia Bhatt praises Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, says, 'they paved the way'

Alia Bhatt lauds Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, and Priyanka Chopra, acknowledging that they have paved the way

Alia Bhatt recently spoke highly of her friends Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone, describing them as significant sources of inspiration. During the Forbes 3050 event, she expressed deep admiration for them. When discussing films, Alia emphasized the importance of putting stories first, rather than focusing on a person's ethnicity.

Alia said, "Actresses from the Indian film industry have done that, and have been huge sources of inspiration to me. Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika (Padukone), these are actors who are also friends of mine, but I also admire deeply. So I have to give them a lot of credit because they paved the way in a sense. You know, made it a normal thing."

"I also feel like we are living in a time where inclusivity, diversity is the need of the hour where you want to see different faces from different parts of the world, speaking in different accents. But all part of the same, telling the same language if a story. At the end of the day, the story is what should be at the forefront. Not where you come from, or what accent you speak, or what your ethnicity is." She also added.

Alia Bhatt about why she does not give parenting advice

Actress Alia Bhatt and her husband actor Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. The couple made their daughter's face public last year on Christmas as they posed with her for the paparazzi in the city. Recently, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress spoke about her journey of parenthood while also reflecting on her privileged background which allows her to here and seek help.

"I steer away from giving parenting advice because I feel everybody’s journey is different. I come from a position of privilege where I can afford help if I am not available. My husband (Ranbir) and I, very early on, decided that either of us should be there, available for Raha at all times. So we are constantly splitting our roles. If I am travelling he’s home, if he’s travelling I am at home, just one of us should be with her at all times. If we cannot manage to schedule we have grandparents ready to kind of jump up and be happy helpers,” Alia said in an interview with CNBC TV 18.