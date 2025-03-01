Alia Bhatt has now deleted all the pictures of Raha from Instagram, except for the ones that do not reveal her face, leaving everyone shocked

Raha, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt welcomed her little bundle of joy, her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, in 2022. It was on Christmas 2023 when the couple decided to introduce their daughter to the world, and since then, Raha has become one of the most adored star kids. Since Christmas 2023, Alia has been sharing several pictures of Raha, and netizens have been showering her with love. However, Alia has now deleted all the pictures of Raha from Instagram, except for the ones that do not reveal her face, leaving everyone shocked.

Alia Bhatt removes pictures showing Raha’s face

When we scrolled through Alia's Instagram profile, we noticed that all the pictures that revealed Raha's face had been taken down. Even the pictures from their Jamnagar trip and their Paris vacation have been removed from social media. It's not like we couldn't spot Raha—Alia's New Year's Day photo album is still on her social media, but those pictures don't show her face.

Fans react to Alia’s decision

While several people are shocked, many are discussing the reason behind Alia's decision. One Reddit user wrote, "100% support her here. Never a fan of Alia. Mostly a critic, lol. But there are too many creeps and weirdos on the net. As a parent—whatever she feels is a protective action—she should do it." Another user commented, "Honestly, a good decision, and now I hope the paps will realize this and stop bothering them all the time. Respect the kid's privacy and the parents' decision."

Addressing a recent viral video of Alia, one fan shared, "The Saif-Jeh incident has affected them. They have also informed the paparazzi not to click Raha henceforth. Good for them."

Alia Bhatt's Viral Video

Recently, a video of Alia walking towards the paparazzi and requesting them to shut their cameras as she wanted to speak with them went viral. After this video surfaced on social media, fans started speculating that she might have told the paparazzi not to click Raha henceforth.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022.