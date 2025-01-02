Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from their trip. However, her daughter Raha as usual grabbed eyeballs for her epic expressions

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Pic/Instagram

Check out baby Raha's epic reaction as dad Ranbir Kapoor kisses mom Alia Bhatt in New Year pics

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to Thailand with the rest of their family members to ring in the New Year. After Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared glimpses from the fam-jam on a yacht, Alia took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from their trip. However, Raha as usual grabbed eyeballs for her epic expressions.

Raha’s reaction to Ranbir kissing Alia

Alia shared the pictures from their Thailand trip on Instagram and wrote, “2025: where love leads & the rest just follows...!! Happy New Year all.” The first picture shows Raha looking intently into the camera as she catches her dad Ranbir planting a kiss on mom Alia’s cheek. In another picture, Alia shows Raha the picturesque view of the sky. She also shared selfies with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha was born in November 2022. The little one recently stole hearts at the family’s annual Christmas lunch, where she gave flying kisses to the paparazzi stationed outside for a photo call. In an earlier interview with Allure magazine, Alia, who graced the cover described her daughter saying, “She’s naughty. She’s chatty. She has moments of being shy. She’s just her own person, but she’s very bright.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is busy filming her upcoming movie Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

On the other hand, Ranbir was last seen in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

He will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic saga will feature Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi will star as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with the first installment slated for release in 2026, and the second part will release in 2027.