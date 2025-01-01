Ranbir Kapoor runs to Alia Bhatt and kisses her at midnight welcoming the New Year, watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with their family on New Year's eve

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor runs to Alia Bhatt and kisses her at midnight welcoming the New Year, watch video x 00:00

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ringed in the New Year with their family members including their daughter Raha. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Shani, Soni Razdan were part of he celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The touching video of Ranbir running to embrace and kiss Alia as the clock struck midnight was shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram stories. As the clock ticked closer to midnight on January 1, the Kapoor household was filled with anticipation. In a candid moment caught on video, Ranbir, dressed in black and smiling broadly, quickly ran towards his wife, Alia Bhatt, to share a tight hug.

The couple's joyous reaction was accompanied by the mesmerizing display of fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Ranbir and alia kissing after the new year countdown 🫶 pic.twitter.com/awIN99bFTK — ritika ❤️‍🔥 | L&W ERA (@ritikatweetssx) December 31, 2024

Alia, also clad in black, embraced Ranbir with a warm smile as they shared the magical moment. Their daughter Raha, who was wearing an adorable red frock, looked on with delight, adding to the joy of the evening.

Neetu Kapoor, who shared the video on social media, added a personal touch with a heartfelt caption: "Happy 2025."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

The family coordinated their outfits for the occasion, with Neetu Kapoor looking chic in a black maxi dress, Riddhima and her family dressed in colour-coordinated attire, and Soni Razdan donning a striking red ensemble.

Raha steals the show at Kapoor Christmas lunch

A year after Raha's first public appearance on Christmas 2023, the little one seemed very friendly with the paparazzi as she greeted them and smiled as she posed with her superstar parents. Rested in her father's arms, she charmed everyone by wishing 'Merry Christmas' and blowing kisses to the paparazzi.

Days after the sweet incident, she once again charmed everyone as she got spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving with her parents for their New Year holiday. Raha who was in Alia's arms turned towards the paparazzi who were taking her name in an attempt to get her attention. The little one smiled and waved at the paparazzi and also blew kisses. Looking at this sweet gesture from her little one, Alia could not help but happily laugh.