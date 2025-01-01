Breaking News
Local train services disrupted on Virar-Nalasopara line after track buckling
Police failed to arrest Walmik Karad, CM must resign: Congress
Beed sarpanch murder: Won't tolerate 'gunda raj', nobody will be spared, says CM
Robust security in place on New Year's Eve, over 14,000 personnel deployed
Air pollution: No fresh permissions in Mumbai for road excavation
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ranbir Kapoor runs to Alia Bhatt and kisses her at midnight welcoming the New Year watch video

Ranbir Kapoor runs to Alia Bhatt and kisses her at midnight welcoming the New Year, watch video

Updated on: 01 January,2025 10:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ranbir Kapoor runs to Alia Bhatt and kisses her at midnight welcoming the New Year, watch video

Ranbir Kapoor runs to Alia Bhatt and kisses her at midnight welcoming the New Year, watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with their family on New Year's eve

Listen to this article
Ranbir Kapoor runs to Alia Bhatt and kisses her at midnight welcoming the New Year, watch video
x
00:00

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ringed in the New Year with their family members including their daughter Raha. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Shani, Soni Razdan were part of he celebrations. 


The touching video of Ranbir running to embrace and kiss Alia as the clock struck midnight was shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram stories. As the clock ticked closer to midnight on January 1, the Kapoor household was filled with anticipation. In a candid moment caught on video, Ranbir, dressed in black and smiling broadly, quickly ran towards his wife, Alia Bhatt, to share a tight hug.


The couple's joyous reaction was accompanied by the mesmerizing display of fireworks lighting up the night sky.


Alia, also clad in black, embraced Ranbir with a warm smile as they shared the magical moment. Their daughter Raha, who was wearing an adorable red frock, looked on with delight, adding to the joy of the evening.

Neetu Kapoor, who shared the video on social media, added a personal touch with a heartfelt caption: "Happy 2025."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

The family coordinated their outfits for the occasion, with Neetu Kapoor looking chic in a black maxi dress, Riddhima and her family dressed in colour-coordinated attire, and Soni Razdan donning a striking red ensemble.

Raha steals the show at Kapoor Christmas lunch 

A year after Raha's first public appearance on Christmas 2023, the little one seemed very friendly with the paparazzi as she greeted them and smiled as she posed with her superstar parents. Rested in her father's arms, she charmed everyone by wishing 'Merry Christmas' and blowing kisses to the paparazzi.

Days after the sweet incident, she once again charmed everyone as she got spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving with her parents for their New Year holiday. Raha who was in Alia's arms turned towards the paparazzi who were taking her name in an attempt to get her attention. The little one smiled and waved at the paparazzi and also blew kisses. Looking at this sweet gesture from her little one, Alia could not help but happily laugh.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranbir kapoor alia bhatt neetu kapoor Raha bollywood happy new year New Year 2025 Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK