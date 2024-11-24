Ranbir Kapoor addresses violence in Animal at IFFI, emphasizing actors' responsibility to make positive-impact films while exploring varied roles

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor on Animal, glorification of violence on screen: 'We have responsibility to bring movies that...' x 00:00

Ranbir Kapoor's last release, Animal (2023), is one of the most successful yet polarising films of recent times. While Kapoor's perfomance as a son, who turns revengeful in his obsession for his father, was appreciated, the film was criticised representation of violence and misogyny. Even as 2024 comes to an end, the discourse around the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial continues.

So, when Kapoor graced the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to speak at a session dedicated to celebrate the life and work of his grandfather-filmmaker-actor late Raj Kapoor, an audience member stated how contemporary Hindi films, including Animal, show excessive violence that can leave a negative impact on the society. He went on to ask the Bollywood star his opinion on the social responsibility of film artistes.

To which, the actor replied, "I completely agree with your opinion. As actors, this is our responsibility to bring movies that makes a positive impact to the society. But having said that, as an actor, it’s important for me to dabble in different genres and characters, and play varied roles. But what you are saying is absolutely true. We have to be more responsible towards the kind of films we make."

While making his point, the audience member also referred to the times when Kapoor's late grandfather Raj Kapoor made movies, saying that the bygones era didn't have movies showing violence.

Kapoor was speaking at the ongoing 55th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where he attended a session to discuss the works and life of his grandfather. The actor revealed that a Raj Kapoor film festival would be held next month, which would including a re-release of his classics.

"With NFDC (National Film Development Corporation of India), NFAI (National Film Archive of India), my uncle Kunal Kapoor and Film Heritage Foundation, we have started restoring his films.We have done 10 films so far and we have much more to do. So we are going to have a film festival from 13th to 15th December. All over India, we are going to release his movies. So, I am really hopeful, you guys will check out his work because there are so many people who haven't seen his work," he said.