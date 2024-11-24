Ranbir Kapoor revealed that when he first met his now-wife Alia Bhatt, she asked, "Who is Kishore Kumar?" This revelation has left netizens divided

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt didn't know who Kishore Kumar is, netizens dub him her 'personal troll' x 00:00

Ranbir Kapoor addressed a conference at IFFI 2024, where he announced that there is going to be a Raj Kapoor Film Festival, where 10 films of the legendary actor will be restored. While addressing the conference, he revealed something that has left a lot of people shocked. The actor revealed that the first time he met his now-wife Alia Bhatt, she asked him, "Who is Kishore Kumar?"

"I remember the first time I met Alia, she asked me, 'Who's Kishore Kumar?' It's just a circle of life, people are forgotten. It's important we remember our roots," he added.

Netizens react to Ranbir Kapoor’s revelation

Ranbir’s revelation left netizens divided. While one section trolled Alia for her lack of knowledge, another backed her, saying that when she first met the actor, she was just 9 years old. One user wrote, "He took revenge for 'wipe it off.'" While another shared, "He is giving it back to Alia for making him the bad guy on Insta." A third one wrote, "Lol. He is her personal troll right there." "He just dissed Alia," one comment reads.

While another said, “Why do these both seem like they settle scores with each other via these so called 'candid' tidbits or they just know what will make noise and say things to keep the discussion and outrage going.”

While a few came out in support of the actress, one said, “Alia was only 9 years old when she met him, so you losers, do you expect her to know who Kishore Kumar is?” Another user wrote, “Alia was just 9 years old when she asked the question. You don’t expect a 9-year-old to know everything.” “Not everyone knows everything. Glad Alia asks questions and is eager to learn,” another comment reads.

About Raj Kapoor Film Festival

While announcing the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, the actor shared, "We are going to organize the Raj Kapoor Film Festival from December 13–December 15 all over India. We will show the restored version of 10 of Raj Kapoor's films," Ranbir said to a jam-packed auditorium at the Kala Academy here.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Raj Kapoor’s biopic

Further, he talked about discussing Raj Kapoor's biopic with his "godfather" and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and shared, "I talk to a lot of people, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, about how to make a biopic on Mr. Raj Kapoor. A biopic is not just something that highlights the success in a person’s life; you truly have to portray someone’s life honestly—the lows, struggles, relationship dynamics."