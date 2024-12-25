In a video that is now going viral and making everyone gush over Raha's cuteness, Alia can be seen requesting the cameramen stationed outside the venue to keep their volume low

In Pic: Ranbir, Alia & Raha. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Just how fast the night changes! It has been exactly one year since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt introduced their baby princess Raha to the world. Now, one year later, Raha is all grown up, wishing paparazzi "Merry Christmas" and blowing flying kisses at them!

Today, on the occasion of Christmas, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt continued their traditional Christmas lunch, but this time, they brought Raha for a special photo op.

Raha wishes everyone ‘Merry Christmas’

In a video that is now going viral and making everyone gush over Raha's cuteness, Alia can be seen requesting the cameramen stationed outside the venue to keep their volume low so that Raha wouldn’t get scared. Moments later, Ranbir brought Raha out of the car, and we were treated to a heartwarming moment sure to brighten anyone’s day.

Dressed in a beautiful white frock, Raha Bhatt Kapoor wished everyone "Merry Christmas" in the sweetest voice. She also waved at the paparazzi and, as the family headed inside, said goodbye and blew flying kisses, leaving everyone enchanted.

Alia’s early Christmas celebration

Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in the theatrical release Jigra, had kicked off December by installing a Christmas tree at her home. Her celebrations started early this year, and she shared a video on her Instagram Stories showcasing a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

The tree was adorned with ornaments bearing the names of her family members: husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha, who turned two last month. She captioned the video, "And it’s up."

Last night Mahesh Bhatt hosted a Christmas bash and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor along with Raha reached their.

About Kapoor family's year-ly Christmas parties

December holds a special place in Alia and Ranbir’s hearts, as they actively participate in the Kapoor family’s customary Christmas celebrations held at Kunal Kapoor’s residence. Kunal, the elder son of late actors Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal, hosts the annual gathering, bringing together the entire Kapoor family.

Last year, during the Kapoor family's Christmas celebrations, Ranbir and Alia had revealed Raha’s face to the media and the world for the first time. Ranbir and Alia, who tied the knot in 2022, welcomed Raha in November of the same year.