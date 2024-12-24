Breaking News
Varun Dhawan REACTS to allegations of misbehaving with Alia & Kiara, talks about kiss during photoshoot: 'It was completely...'

Updated on: 24 December,2024 05:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Varun Dhawan recently found himself in the midst of controversy after several videos allegedly showing him making his female co-stars uncomfortable went viral

Varun Dhawan REACTS to allegations of misbehaving with Alia & Kiara, talks about kiss during photoshoot: 'It was completely...'

Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan REACTS to allegations of misbehaving with Alia & Kiara, talks about kiss during photoshoot: 'It was completely...'
Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Varun is known for his over-enthusiastic behaviour and often catches headlines for it. Varun recently found himself in the midst of controversy after several videos allegedly showing him making his female co-stars uncomfortable went viral. In one video, he was seen kissing Kiara Advani's cheek during a photoshoot, which raised eyebrows, while another clip of him touching Alia Bhatt's belly raised questions. Now, while some have tagged these videos as healthy 'teasing,' others argue that he crossed his limits.


Varun Dhawan reacted to kissing Kiara during a photoshoot


As Varun Dhawan is currently promoting his film Baby John, he has reacted to these videos and denied having any inappropriate intentions towards his female co-stars. He further addressed these videos as 'harmless fun.' Appearing on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Varun was asked if he enjoys being naughty with his female co-stars, to which he replied, “Chhedam-chhaadi, if it is done in a happy space, a good space, whether it is a man or a woman… I have fun with my male co-stars as well, but nobody mentions that.”


While specifically addressing the kissing incident with Kiara during a photoshoot, he said, "I’m glad you asked me this. It was planned. Both Kiara and I posted that clip. It was for a digital cover, and they wanted some movement and action, so we planned that."

When further asked about Kiara looking evidently shocked in the clip, Varun defended himself, saying, “She’s a good actress. It was completely planned. I’ll admit when things weren’t planned.”

Baby John Advance Booking Update

Varun's upcoming film  Baby John, starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, will hit theatres on Christmas. Advance bookings for the much-anticipated Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John have opened, and trade analysts believe the film looks promising. The actioner, they claim, is expected to rake in Rs 16 crore on its opening day, with collections over the first weekend likely to cross Rs 50 crore. That the film—directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee—aims to cater to the masses implies that it is a strong contender at the box office.

However, trade experts exercise restraint when pitting it against other offerings of the year. Girish Wankhede tells Mid-Day, “It’s too early to know the exact [figures] because the bookings are picking up as we speak.”

 

 

