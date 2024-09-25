Alia Bhatt, who has been making waves internationally, was accompanied by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter, Raha, and her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor with Raha (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article WATCH: Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai after PFW with baby Raha, Ranbir Kapoor, and MIL Neetu x 00:00

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt was spotted returning to Mumbai after her glamorous appearance at Paris Fashion Week (PFW). The actress, who has been making waves internationally, was accompanied by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, their baby girl Raha, and her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt at the Mumbai airport with Raha, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor

Alia had walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week, the prestigious fashion event as an ambassador for L'Oreal, making headlines for her stunning looks and presence on the global stage. The family was seen at the Mumbai airport, with Alia dressed casually yet chic, while Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor kept it simple and comfortable. Baby Raha, whose pictures are rarely seen publicly, was cradled close by her adoring father, Ranbir Kapoor.

Raha who has already garnered a legion of fans at the tender age of 1, was the centre of attention in the comment section. One wrote, "Raha looking like a little alia ❤️ (sic.)"

Another fan penned, "Raha is blessed with d best dad.. Ranbir has earned soo much love and respect for being d wonderful dad to her (sic.)"

One fan even expressed concern over the flashlight used by the paparazzi, "I'm having trouble here because of the eyes and flashlight, you guys think about Raha, what is this media 😢😏 (sic.)"

Alia Bhatt arrives at Mumbai airport with baby Raha, take a look:

Alia Bhatt gets candid about juggling motherhood with her career

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is juggling multiple projects and being a mother to her baby girl Raha, got candid about motherhood and how it has changed her life. In an interview with Allure magazine, Alia, who graced the cover described her daughter saying, “She’s naughty. She’s chatty. She has moments of being shy. She’s just her own person, but she’s very bright.”

On balancing motherhood and work, Alia said, “That’s my main focus. How do I ping-pong between the two and do them well, but also find a way to carve out time for myself, which I'm not able to do. I'll be very candid right now—there’s no such thing as me time. I've not even been able to get a therapy session for the last two months. Your soul is sort of fulfilled, but you are also always full of fear and nerves because of just wanting to do it right and wanting to do it well.”

Sharing a piece of advice from her parents, Alia added, “Children come through you. They’re yours, you are a catalyst, you are a source for their life, but their life is not yours. Their life is theirs, and you just need to give them the tools to deal with their life.”