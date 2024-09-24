In a recent conversation with Jr NTR and filmmaker Karan Johar, Alia shared that the first time she and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, talked about baby names, it happened at Jr NTR's home

Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt co-starred in SS Rajamouli's 2022 hit film RRR, but they share a close personal bond as well. In a recent conversation with Jr NTR and filmmaker Karan Johar, Alia shared that the first time she and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, talked about baby names, it happened at Jr NTR's home in Hyderabad.

Jr NTR on his connection to Alia-Ranbir's daughter Raha's name

Alia Bhatt recalled, “This love started with Taarak very graciously coming to the Brahmastra press meet in Hyderabad. I remember I was fully pregnant at that time. He said, ‘Ya ya, we do the event, then after that, you all have to come to my house for dinner.’ And we had such a warm evening on that terrace, chatting. That was the first time we actually discussed possible baby names in front of everyone else. Ranbir said, ‘If it’s a girl, it'll be this. If it's a boy, it'll be this,'” Alia said.

Jr NTR then playfully added, “I started praying, I wish it was Raha. And finally, there she is (laughs).”

Jr NTR on the impact parenthood had on his career

Alia and Jr NTR also discussed how becoming parents has impacted their careers. NTR shared that after his son Abhay was born, he stopped focusing on his star image and started looking for projects that were creatively rewarding enough to justify time away from his son.

Alia mentioned that becoming a mom to Raha has changed her as a person, as she's now focused on someone else, whereas actors often become self-centered. She added that her upcoming movie Jigra, about a sister's fierce protection of her brother, came at a perfect time, as she felt deeply protective of her newborn daughter.

Latest update on Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'

The new track of the Ikk Kudi duo is finally here. Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Chal Kudiye' from the much-anticipated film 'Jigra'. The song is written by Harmanjeet Singh and composed by Manpreet Singh. And beautifully sung by Alia and Diljit. The music video features Diljit Dosanjh in an all-white ensemble while Alia wore a black T-shirt with the word representing 'ghar.' The song celebrates women's strength.

On June 13, the makers announced the release date of the film. Earlier it was supposed to be released on September 27, 2024 but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards. Sharing the update about the change in release date, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies ."

She also dropped the film's new poster.Directed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' also stars Vedang Raina. Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.