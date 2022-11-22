Alia Bhatt says 'So beautiful' as Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja reveal baby Vayu's face

Friends and colleagues including Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and Athiya Shetty commented on Sonam's post
Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, who was born in August. She shared a cute video montage in which Anand is seeing driving and Vayu is in the backseat, the new parents are also seen planting a kiss on the newborn's cheeks. In another adorable moment Sonam and Anand are seen taking Vayu out in a pram, the actress also shared a glimpse of her cuddling with her newborn.
Friends and colleagues were quick to comment on the post, Alia Bhatt said, "So beautiful" with a heart emoji. Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and Athiya Shetty left heart emojis.
