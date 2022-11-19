'Mama' Alia Bhatt poses with sister Shaheen for a sunkissed picture

In the image, the siblings are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. Alia is seen sporting a tie-dye t-shirt with her hair tied up in a bun. On the other hand, Shaheen is seen sporting an orange jacket with open tresses

Picture courtesy/Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram account

The Instagram feed of Alia Bhatts fans turned brighter on Friday as the actress's sister Shaheen dropped a sunkissed image of them. In the image, the siblings are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. Alia is seen sporting a tie-dye t-shirt with her hair tied up in a bun. On the other hand, Shaheen is seen sporting an orange jacket with open tresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

For the caption, Shaheen used black heart and drums emojis. Though it can't be said if it is an old picture or a new click. Sisters' image has garnered several likes and comments. "Beauty patooties," Soni Razdan, veteran actor and mother of Alia and Shaheen, commented.

Also Read: Memories behind the movies

"Two beautiful sisters in one frame," a social media user wrote. Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor became parents to a baby girl on November 6. Announncing the daughter's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

Also Read: Jackky Bhagnani hails street performer, calls him a 'true talent', wants to work

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever