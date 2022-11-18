Jackky Bhagnani hails street performer, calls him a 'true talent', wants to work with him

Jackky Bhagnani is one of the youngest producers in the country who has bankrolled the best of massive blockbuster films that are immensely loved by the audience
Pic Courtesy: PR
Jackky Bhagnani is one of the youngest producers in the country who has bankrolled the best of massive blockbuster films that are immensely loved by the audience. Being the young head of Pooja Entertainment and Jjust Music, he is taking the legacy ahead by bringing some amazing stories to the audience in his own way. As we all know the music label, ‘Jjust Music’ is Jackky Bhagnani's own baby under which he has produced some really trendy and amazing music while giving opportunities to new and emerging talents in the music industry.
The producer recently made a stop at a trending Instagram reel where a guy is playing music on a soulful song. The amazing talent of the artist impressed Jackky and made him post it on his social media handle urging his followers that if anyone can find him, he will surely get him a chance to play for 'Jjust Music'. While resharing the post on his story he wrote - "True talent! Can someone find out how can I find this person".
Apart from this, On the occasion of Children's Day this year, Jackky Bhagnani also launched another sister company called 'Jjust Kids' which is a children-focused brand that will engage with the audience through music and events on a digital platform. The brand will concentrate on children of the 0 to 6 age group, allowing them to discover their favorite rhymes, lullabies, songs, melodies, and stories in a fun way.