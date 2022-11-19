Memories behind the movies

Counting himself lucky to have worked with Motwane, Aparshakti on year-long prep for Jubilee that is set in Bollywood of yore

Nowadays, Aparshakti Khurana’s favourite subject of discussion is Jubilee, Vikramaditya Motwane’s period drama set in the Hindi film industry of newly independent India. The actor seems to take a cue from the melodramatic dialogues of Hindi movies of the yore, as he says, “I [must have done some] good deeds in my past life that I got to work with Vikramaditya sir. I [can’t] take any credit for what I have done on the show; it’s all him.”

In the Amazon Prime Video series, Prosenjit, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi and Khurana come together to showcase the foundational years of what we know as Bollywood today. Khurana says the team prepped for over a year before taking the project on floors. If costumes play a crucial role in a historical drama to represent the era authentically, they become all the more important when a discerning filmmaker like Motwane is at the helm. The actor recounts, “We had nine costume trials, unlike other projects that have one or two. I remember there were so many boxes of clothes that an entire city could be dressed. Vikram sir has put all of himself in the show.” The magnum opus is slated to stream next year.

