×
Breaking News
Mumbai: When clock strikes 7, it is party time for hawkers at Bandra
Mumbai local train update: No jumbo block on Western Railway suburban section on November 20
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Measles outbreak: Mumbai records one more suspected death, toll rises to 9
Aaditya slams Maha CM over BMC's functioning, scrapping of road tenders
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Memories behind the movies

Memories behind the movies

Updated on: 19 November,2022 08:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Counting himself lucky to have worked with Motwane, Aparshakti on year-long prep for Jubilee that is set in Bollywood of yore

Memories behind the movies

Vikramaditya Motwane and Aparshakti Khurana


Nowadays, Aparshakti Khurana’s favourite subject of discussion is Jubilee, Vikramaditya Motwane’s period drama set in the Hindi film industry of newly independent India. The actor seems to take a cue from the melodramatic dialogues of Hindi movies of the yore, as he says, “I [must have done some] good deeds in my past life that I got to work with Vikramaditya sir. I [can’t] take any credit for what I have done on the show; it’s all him.”


Also Read: Have you heard? Kartik won’t play Raju



In the Amazon Prime Video series, Prosenjit, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi and Khurana come together to showcase the foundational years of what we know as Bollywood today. Khurana says the team prepped for over a year before taking the project on floors. If costumes play a crucial role in a historical drama to represent the era authentically, they become all the more important when a discerning filmmaker like Motwane is at the helm. The actor recounts, “We had nine costume trials, unlike other projects that have one or two. I remember there were so many boxes of clothes that an entire city could be dressed. Vikram sir has put all of himself in the show.” The magnum opus is slated to stream next year. 


Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi to star in ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
aparshakti khurana vikramaditya motwane bollywood news Entertainment News Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK