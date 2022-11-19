Have you heard? Kartik won’t play Raju

Suniel Shetty clarified that contrary to reports on social media, the actor will not reprise the role of Raju — played by Kumar in the past two editions

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik won’t play Raju

Suniel Shetty, who was keen to convince Akshay Kumar to give his nod to Hera Pheri 3, is thrilled about Kartik Aaryan joining the franchise. He, however, clarified that contrary to reports on social media, the actor will not reprise the role of Raju — played by Kumar in the past two editions. “Kartik Aaryan is a brilliant choice, [but] he is not playing Raju. Kartik’s is an absolutely new character and he will bring amazing energy to the role that he would play. Nobody can replace Raju. Now, it is for Raju and Firoz [Nadiadwala, producer] bhai to sort out [the issue],” Shetty was quoted as stating. Meanwhile, Aaryan is gearing up for his next, Freddy, which will have a direct-to-web release.

Engaged!

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her long-time beau Nupur Shikhare yesterday. In September, the celebrity fitness trainer had shared a video of his proposal, confirming that the duo were set to exchange rings. Khan and Shikhare have been dating for a long time. Apart from Aamir, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, and Ashutosh Gowarikar, were present.

In the PM’s shoes

Pankaj Tripathi will star in the biopic of India’s former prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The actor said in a statement: “It’s my honour to portray such a humane politician on screen. He was [also] an excellent writer and a renowned poet. Getting to be in his shoes is nothing but a privilege for an actor like me.” The film will be helmed by three-time National Award-winner Ravi Jadhav, and written by Utkarsh Naithani. pic/gettyimages

New song

Punjabi star Ammy Virk, who is known for songs like Qismat, and was appreciated by Bollywood fans for his role as Balwinder Sandhu in 83, has released another song titled Gal ban jae. The track features him enduring a heartbreak. “It is a song for those with an incomplete love story. Romantic tracks have a certain connection with most people, [and] the music and lyrics hit the vulnerable spot,” he shared.

Now, Vicky Kaushal heads for a wild adventure

After Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal is set to join Bear Grylls on the adventure reality show, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. His episode will premiere on November 21. Kaushal, who claims to have had a fear of water, overcame his apprehensions and explored life underwater for this episode. He called his association an “experience to remember”. Discovery channel India wrote, “The heartthrob of our nation gets into the wild with @beargrylls for an adventurous ride in the unknown waters!” Kaushal shared, “This trip also represents a significant turning point in my life, because it allowed me to face and overcome one of my many phobias. It is difficult to imagine yourself floating in the middle of the ocean without a solid surface underneath you, but Bear’s inspiration encouraged me.”

Exploring new genres

Tusshar Kapoor said he is keen to explore various genres, apart from comedy, as he does in his upcoming murder mystery, Maarrich. Kapoor, who has been an integral part of Rohit Shetty’s comedy series, Golmaal, essays the role of a cop in the new thriller movie, written and directed by Dhruv Lather. “After Golmaal, I was waiting for something that is not trying to be another Golmaal. I wanted to do something that is different and against my image,” he told reporters at the trailer launch.

The nod

Hansal Mehta took to Instagram to share his experience of collaborating with Kareena Kapoor Khan. “She is such a delight to work with. [It is] a privilege [to] direct this powerhouse. I had as much fun and joy doing difficult scenes with her as I’ve had with Rajkummar [Rao],” shared Mehta, who collaborates with her for his next film, which is being shot in London. The film marks the debut of Khan as a producer.

Ratna makes Gujarati debut

Ratna Pathak Shah will feature in an upcoming Gujarati movie titled Kutch Express, the makers announced yesterday. The film, directed by Viral Shah, will mark the veteran actor’s first lead role in Gujarati cinema. It also features Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary, and Dharmendra Gohil in pivotal roles. Shah said, “I’ve been looking forward to doing a Gujarati film for a long time, but couldn’t find anything really interesting. Then came this film with a good script and a good team, and to be shot in Kutch. This was irresistible.” The actor, 65, recently spoke well about the opportunities that women of her age get in the industry, and highlighted that her mother, the late Dina Pathak, did not get diverse roles at 65.

