A for Ayushmann, A for action

Ayushmann Khurrana

What does a first-time director need to realise his filmmaking dream? A trusting producer and a courageous actor, according to Anirudh Iyer. The director, who is ready with his maiden feature film An Action Hero, says producer Aanand L Rai told him to take the leap into filmmaking. “I assisted Aanand sir for years [on the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, and Zero], until one day, he told me to stop following him and start working on my own film. He said, ‘Get me a script’,” recounts Iyer.

Anirudh Iyer

That left the second box to be ticked. When Iyer, with debutant writer Neeraj Yadav, developed the script about an on-screen action hero using his skill-set in real life after he has tense encounters with a fan, he could only imagine Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. This, when the actor — known for his social comedies — did not have any actioner in his filmography. Coincidentally, producer Rai shared his vision. “He instantly called Ayushmann. Anything ordinary doesn’t excite him. He is the bravest actor in the industry [today]. This film is a journey of a reel action hero becoming a real action hero. You needed a [talented] actor to pull it off,” reasons the director.

Locking horns with Khurrana in the movie is another powerhouse performer, Jaideep Ahlawat, essaying the role of a disgruntled fan, out to seek revenge. It’s

often believed that a two-hero film can be daunting for a director, who has to tend to actors’ insecurities. But Iyer had the advantage of having two artistes confident about what they bring to the table. “I have heard stories [of actors getting insecure in multi-starrers]. I was afraid. But fortunately, they became buddies. They would have dinner together every evening,” he says.

