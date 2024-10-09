Recently, Alia mentioned that Raha loves the song "Naatu Naatu," featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. While Raha enjoys the song, she’s still too young to fully do the dance steps

Alia Bhatt and Raha (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, is already gaining attention. Alia, a proud mom, often talks about her whenever she gets the chance, sharing fun details like Raha’s favourite things. Recently, Alia mentioned that Raha loves the song "Naatu Naatu," featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. While Raha enjoys the song, she’s still too young to fully do the dance steps, but they try anyway!

Alia Bhatt says daughter Raha Kapoor is a fan of Naatu Naatu

At a recent promotional event for her film Jigra, Alia Bhatt shared a cute moment about her daughter Raha. She said, "Naatu Naatu actually plays in my house every day. Raha, my daughter, loves Naatu Naatu. She plays the song and says, ‘Mama, play Naatu Naatu,’ then we play the song, and she says, ‘Mama, come here,’ and she makes me stand against some support, and then we do the step."

She further said, "Obviously, she doesn’t know how to do the step, but she has seen my clip doing Naatu Naatu from some award function and says, ‘Show Mama's video doing Naatu Naatu.’"

Alia Bhatt reveals Raha Kapoor watched 'Radha' and 'Kesariya'

Interestingly, on Monday, Alia, during a media event for her upcoming film 'Jigra', shared how Raha reacted when she watched her song 'Radha' and Ranbir's famous 'Badtameez Dil' track recently.

When a reporter asked Alia which movie she would like to show her daughter Raha first, the actress responded, "I am not very sure but it is a very important decision to make. But just yesterday she saw my first song which I ever shot in my life and that is Radha Teri Chunari. Abhi usko gaana thoda thoda dikharahe hain and she is now 2 years old."

She also shared that 'Kesariya' from 'Brahmastra' was the first song that Raha watched."I showed the song to her for a bit. Actually, the first song (she watched) was 'Kesariya'. Then yesterday, it was 'Radha Teri Chunari' and then she saw 'Badtameez Dil' at the same time," Alia shared.

Raha was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised fans by making their first public appearance with their little one.

Speaking of Alia's film 'Jigra', it is set to be released on October 11. It also stars Vedang Raina. The film marks Vedang Raina's second appearance on screen, following his debut in 'The Archies' last year.'

(With inputs from ANI)