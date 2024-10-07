During the press meeting for Jigra that happened today, Alia was asked whether she has decided which film from her filmography she will show her daughter, Raha Kapoor

In Pic: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor & Raha

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt reveals 'Kesariya' is her first song Raha has ever seen: 'She must be thinking ki...' x 00:00

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film with Vedang Raina, 'Jigra', which is all set to hit theatres on October 11, 2024. 'Jigra' will see Alia as the possessive sister of Vedang Raina. The actress has visited Delhi to attend an event in the city. During the press meet that happened today, Alia was asked whether she has decided which film from her filmography she will show her daughter, Raha Kapoor. To this, Alia said it's not an easy decision to make. The actress further revealed that the first song Raha has seen is "Kesariya." The song features both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

What Alia Bhatt Shared During the Press Meet

During the interaction, Alia Bhatt said, "I was just discussing this the other day with somebody, and I am not really sure. It is a very important decision to make. But just yesterday, she saw my first song that I ever shot, which is 'Radha' [from Alia's debut film 'Student of the Year'!]"

“Abhi usko gaana thoda thoda dikha rahe (She is beginning to see; she is about two years old). Actually, the first song she saw was 'Kesariya' [from 'Brahmastra'], and then yesterday she saw 'Radha Teri Chunari' and 'Badtameez Dil' [Ranbir Kapoor's song from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'] at the same time. She must be thinking ki this must be normal (smiles),” she further continued and shared.

Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' Gets CBFC Approval, Runtime Revealed

Just before the release, it’s been revealed that the film has received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has a runtime of 155 minutes. This information is on the CBFC website, where it confirms that 'Jigra' has a U/A rating and a certified runtime of 155 minutes, or 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Trailer of Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'

Recently, the makers treated fans to an action-packed trailer. In the trailer, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. As the trailer unfolds, Alia's character embodies resilience and strength.

One standout moment comes when her character declares, "Maine kabhi nahi kaha, main sahi insaan hoon. Main sirf Ankur ki behen hoon." The film marks Vedang Raina's second appearance on screen, following his debut in 'The Archies' last year.