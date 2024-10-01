Breaking News
Jigra: Vedang Raina locked himself for 8 hours before shooting an emotionally intense scene

Updated on: 01 October,2024 10:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

'Jigra' directed by Vasan Bala is set to be an action-packed narrative centred around a prison break, showcasing the lengths a sister will go to protect her brother

Vedang Raina Pic/Instagram

Vedang Raina, who is making headlines for his major character switch after 'The Archies' debut spills the beans on doing an intense role for ‘Jigra’ alongside Alia Bhatt that took a toll on his mental health. The film directed by Vasan Bala is set to be an action-packed narrative centred around a prison break, showcasing the lengths a sister will go to protect her brother.


Vedang Raina locked himself for 8 hours to shoot an intense scene 


Vedang recalled that on the very first day, he was to shoot an emotionally intense scene for which he locked himself in his vanity, turned off the lights, switched off his phone, and asked people to leave him alone. He told Mansworld, “The shot was supposed to happen at 3pm but got delayed and we started rolling around 8 pm. So, I was in that self-imposed solitary confinement for about 8 long hours, and it really started impacting me. Even when the scenes were done, I couldn’t get out of that zone for 2/3 hours. I realised that it is not going to work like this, and after that I have decided not to put myself through such a thing… it is not worth it and I believe there are other ways to access that emotion, I just need to find which one works for me the best.”


Vedang Raina had to shave his head multiple times 

On playing a prisoner, Vedang shared, “I have no idea how that experience is like, and it was scary and intimidating to approach it as an actor. There were some pretty hard-hitting scenes. Also, this is the first time I had to cry in front of the camera. But the most challenging bit was that I had to shave my head, multiple times, over the course of one year.”

‘Jigra’ also features a recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. The film is set to hit theatres on October 11, 2024.

