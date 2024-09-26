Jigra trailer: Alia Bhatt plays a fierce sister named Satya who is on the mission to save her younger brother played by Vedang Raina from prison

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina

Listen to this article Jigra trailer: Alia Bhatt will go to any extent to save brother Vedang Raina, brace for extreme action x 00:00

After a stellar and gripping teaser, the makers of Alia Bhatt's upcoming film 'Jigra' have dropped the trailer of the film. The new video gives a further glimpse into the life of Alia Bhatt as Satya, the older sister and Vedang Raina as Ankur, the younger brother. he film directed by Vasan Bala will see Alia play an older sister. A sister whose only aim is to protect her younger brother against all odds. The trailer of the upcoming film gives us a glimpse of the gravity of the situation in the film where Alia is set on a mission to rescue her brother from a foreign prison.

The trailer begins with Alia getting news about her younger brother getting arrested, possibly for drug consumption. She frantically tells someone on call on what should be done. We are then shown how the sister tries different methods to arrange a meeting with her younger brother. She then begins training to fight against authorities to rescue her brother. In between, we are also introduced to people who are helping her out with the mammooth task.

The trailer also has a special appearance by Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who is also Alia's best friend in real life. The two are seen sharing screen in the flight scene where Akansha plays a air hostess.

The film will be released in theatres on October 11. Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

About Vasan Bala's directorial Jigra

'Jigra' was announced last year in September. The announcement video showed the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.'Jigra' marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration.

In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film which is made under Dharma Productions banner. Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon." 'Jigra' marks the second film of Vedang, who debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

