Jigra director Vasan Bala apologised to Shraddha Kapoor after the latter praised the teaser trailer of Alia Bhatt-starrer. Bala's apology came in context to one of his previous posts on Instagram

The teaser trailer of Alia Bhatt's upcoming film 'Jigra' was unveiled on Sunday. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Vedang Raina and narrates a unique tale of a brother-sister bond. The 2-minute 46 second teaser trailer was extremely engaging and was lauded by fans and industry members alike. Shraddha Kapoor who is herself basking in the tremendous box office success of 'Stree' showered praise on the teaser trailer and spoke about watching the film with her brother. Vasan Balan thanked Kapoor on Instagram but also extended an apology to the actress and her fans.

What Shraddha Kapoor said about Jigra teaser trailer

On Sunday, Shraddha took to her Instagram stories and reposted Alia Bhatt's Instagram post and wrote, "Ye toh theatre mein bhai ke sath dekhna hai (Have to watch this in theatre with my brother) (emotional face and red heart emojis)."

She also added, “Kya kamaal ladki hai (what a wonderful girl) (wow emoji) @aliaabhatt Kya amazing trailer hai (what an amazing trailer) (fire emoji) @vasanbala."

She tagged her brother Siddhant Kapoor on the pos.

Vasan Bala reposted Shraddha's post and thanked her. He also took the opportunity to apologize. "Thank you Shraddha, hope you and Siddhanth enjoy the film too. And unrelated but I'll take this opportunity to address – sorry to your fans. Bhool chuk maaf (bow down, scared, teary-eyed, and fingers crossed emojis).” he wrote.

Alia also reposted Shraddha's compliment on her Stories and responded, “Hahaha thank you my blockbuster Stree (red heart and celebration emojis).”

Why did Vasan Bala apologise

Last month pot the success of director Amar Kaushik's 'Stree 2', Vasan took to his Instagram stories to give a shoutout to the team. In his post, he mentioned the core team members including actors Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, director Amar Kaushik, producer Dinesh Vijan, and writer Niren Bhatt. However, he missed out on mentioning Shraddha Kapoor. Fans of Shraddha went after Bala for missing out on her name. This happened at a time there was an active credit war taking place after Stree 2's exceptional box office success.

About Alia Bhatt's Jigra:

'Jigra' was announced last year in September. The announcement video showed the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.'Jigra' marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration.

The film will be released in theatres on October 11. Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.