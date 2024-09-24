'Jigra' actress Alia Bhatt recalled calling Vedang Raina a pretty crier in the emotional scenes and how his hard work and dedication reminded her of Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina Pic/Instagram

Cinema bigwigs Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar sat down for a power-packed panel discussion dubbed 'Devara Ka Jigra'. In the 45-minute episode, Alia heaped praise on her co-star Vedang Raina. She recalled calling him a pretty crier in the emotional scenes and how his hard work and dedication reminded her of Ranveer Singh.

Alia Bhatt praises ‘Jigra’ co-star Vedang Raina

She said, “We didn’t have much time to get into it, sort of take the bull by its horns immediately. We had many things to do on Day 1. Vedang is fabulous. He is amazing; I don’t think he knows how amazing he is. I remember when we were doing an emotional scene, I told him, ‘You cry very prettily,’ which is a very good thing for a Hindi film hero. He is very hardworking and instinctive. He reminded me a lot of Ranveer Singh because of his dedication and focus at the moment of the shot. He is an old soul. He’s got a lot of depth which will take him very far when it comes to drama.”

Vedang Raina made his acting debut as Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of 'The Archies', which premiered on Netflix. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot, among others.

About Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in ‘Jigra’ alongside Vedang Raina. The plot revolves around Alia, a protective sister, who hints at Vedang having little time. He is seen being arrested in a foreign country when Alia tries to rescue him from prison. She is helped in this mission by Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran. The film has been directed by Vasan Bala and will be released on October 11.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

In the coming months, the actress will also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love and War', which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she will be seen in 'Alpha,' a film that also stars Sharvari as a super agent. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio's popular 2023 Netflix series 'The Railway Men.'