Vedang Raina is currently getting ready for his upcoming project, 'Jigra', where he is starring alongside Alia Bhatt. Fans are eagerly waiting to see his talent on-screen once again. However, the actor recently shared an interesting detail about his debut project, 'The Archies'.

In a recent interview with an international teen magazine, emerging talent Vedang Raina candidly shared his journey into the world of acting, shedding light on his unexpected casting as Reggie Mantle in his debut film.

Originally auditioning for the lead role in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archie’s, Raina found himself surprised when he landed the part of Reggie Mantle instead. Reflecting on the moment, Raina remarked, “I was very invested in Archie's character because he's a musician just like me. I was a bit upset that I was going to be this bad guy on screen.”

However, as Raina delved deeper into the character, he discovered layers of complexity that intrigued him. “I heard the brief of the character and I realized that there's a lot more depth to Reggie,” he explained. In this retelling of The Archie’s universe, Reggie Mantle emerges as a character who stands up for his friends and community—a portrayal that resonated deeply with Raina.

A standout scene in the film showcases Reggie supporting his friend Dilton as he navigates questions of sexuality and coming out. This transformation of the formerly villainous character positioned Raina as the breakout star of the production.

Vedang Raina's work front

Helmed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.'

'Jigra' was announced last year in September. The announcement video showed the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. 'Jigra' marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration. Meawhile, 'Jigra' marks the second film of Vedang, who debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.