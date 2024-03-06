Jigra co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina strike a pose hand-in-hand, check out the cute picture!

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina were spotted at an event last night. The duo looked adorable as they posed for the camera, take a look!

Alia Bhatt just finished shooting for her new movie Jigra, set to come out later this year. It's an exciting action film where she stars alongside Vedang Raina, known for his debut in The Archies. This is their first time working together on screen.

Recently, they attended an event, looking stylish and classy in their trendy outfits. A photo of them showcasing their fashion sense has only increased the excitement for their on-screen pairing in Jigra.

Last night, Alia Bhatt, who's starring in the upcoming movie Jigra, looked amazing at an event in Mumbai. She rocked a stylish black pantsuit with a gold necklace, giving off strong, confident vibes. Alia went for a casual hairstyle and completed her look with smokey eye makeup.

Vedang Raina, Alia's co-star in Jigra and known for playing Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, also attended the event. He sported a sharp white shirt paired with black pants. A new picture of them surfaced, showing off their natural style, with Alia casually draping her arm around Vedang. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania posted the photo on her Instagram.

Actor Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film 'Jigra' along with Vedang Raina. Announcing the wrap, Alia on Thursday shared candid photos from the sets of the movie on her Instagram featuring herself and Vedang.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you."

In the photos, Alia is seen in an all-new short hair look for the film. Alia and Vedang are seen in a candid mood as they sit beside each other. As soon as the pictures were shared, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Zoya Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor and Vasan Bala dropped heart emoticons on Alia's post. Khushi Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Vedang, commented white heart emojis.

Vedang shared the same pictures and expressed her excitement on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "And that's a wrap on Jigra @aliaabhatt. A film and a character that has given me as much as taken away from me. A journey that's meant everything. See you at the movies on 27th September."

Helmed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.'