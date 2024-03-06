Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Jigra co stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina strike a pose hand in hand check out the cute picture
<< Back to Elections 2024

Jigra co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina strike a pose hand-in-hand, check out the cute picture!

Updated on: 06 March,2024 12:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina were spotted at an event last night. The duo looked adorable as they posed for the camera, take a look!

Jigra co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina strike a pose hand-in-hand, check out the cute picture!

Alia Bhatt poses with Vedang Raina

Listen to this article
Jigra co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina strike a pose hand-in-hand, check out the cute picture!
x
00:00

Alia Bhatt just finished shooting for her new movie Jigra, set to come out later this year. It's an exciting action film where she stars alongside Vedang Raina, known for his debut in The Archies. This is their first time working together on screen.


Recently, they attended an event, looking stylish and classy in their trendy outfits. A photo of them showcasing their fashion sense has only increased the excitement for their on-screen pairing in Jigra.


Jigra co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina strike a pose


Last night, Alia Bhatt, who's starring in the upcoming movie Jigra, looked amazing at an event in Mumbai. She rocked a stylish black pantsuit with a gold necklace, giving off strong, confident vibes. Alia went for a casual hairstyle and completed her look with smokey eye makeup.

Vedang Raina, Alia's co-star in Jigra and known for playing Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, also attended the event. He sported a sharp white shirt paired with black pants. A new picture of them surfaced, showing off their natural style, with Alia casually draping her arm around Vedang. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania posted the photo on her Instagram.

Jigra co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina strike a pose, take a look:

Alia Bhatt shares a picture with Vedang Raina

Actor Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film 'Jigra' along with Vedang Raina. Announcing the wrap, Alia on Thursday shared candid photos from the sets of the movie on her Instagram featuring herself and Vedang.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you."

In the photos, Alia is seen in an all-new short hair look for the film. Alia and Vedang are seen in a candid mood as they sit beside each other. As soon as the pictures were shared, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Zoya Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor and Vasan Bala dropped heart emoticons on Alia's post. Khushi Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Vedang, commented white heart emojis.

Vedang shared the same pictures and expressed her excitement on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "And that's a wrap on Jigra @aliaabhatt. A film and a character that has given me as much as taken away from me. A journey that's meant everything. See you at the movies on 27th September."

Helmed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.'

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

alia bhatt bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK