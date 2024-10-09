Watch as Alia Bhatt sings 'Oo Antava' to Samantha Ruth Prabhu! She can't stop laughing during the performance, making it a fun moment. Don't miss this interaction between the two stars!

Alia Bhatt and Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Pic/X)

Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her movie Jigra and travelled to Hyderabad on Tuesday. Many videos and photos of her at the event popped up on social media. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also there.

Alia Bhatt laughs while singing 'Oo Antava' for Samantha

In a video from the event, Alia Bhatt was singing "Oo Antava." The original song features Samantha and Allu Arjun from the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Alia laughed while singing, and Samantha was sitting next to her, smiling. After Alia finished singing, Samantha hugged her as the crowd cheered. In the video, the host called Alia "such a sweetheart." Alia responded, saying, "First and hopefully last time." Vedang Raina and Rana Daggubati were also there. For the occasion, Alia wore a black outfit.

Alia Bhatt thanks Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her support

Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy promoting her film 'Jigra', thanked actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu for supporting her film during promotions in Hyderabad. The videos from the event in the city went viral on social media where Alia can be seen praising Samanth's resilience.

In the viral video, Alia was heard saying, "My dearest Samantha, you are a hero on and off-screen. I have so much admiration for your talent, for your resilience, for your strength. It's not easy to be a woman in a man's world, but you have surpassed gender. You stand tall on your two feet, and you have your talent, and your strong kicks to be an example for everyone."

She also revealed how Samantha took just 6.5 seconds to accept the invite to the event.The event was graced by director Trivikram Srinivas and Rana Daggubati. Alia asked the director Trivikram Srinivas to cast her and Samantha together in a film.

"And over here on this stage, not doing this for promotion, I genuinely mean it. Trivikram sir I think Samantha and I should be in a film written and directed by you. They say usually actresses compete with each other and all of that. But there's no such thing. I am so, so grateful that today I have a pan India superstar here to support my film and say such kind words for my film," she added.

Recently, the makers of Jigra treated fans with an action-packed trailer. In the trailer, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. As the trailer unfolds, Alia's character embodies resilience and strength. One standout moment comes when her character declares, "Maine kabhi nhi kaha, main sahi insaan hu. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hu."

(With inputs from ANI)