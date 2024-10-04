Just before the release, Ala Bhatt's 'Jigra' received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Take a look at the duration of the film

The highly anticipated movie Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, is just days away from hitting theatres. The trailer and a couple of songs have already built up a lot of excitement.

Alia Bhatt's Jigra gets CBFC approval, runtime revealed

Just before the release, it’s been revealed that the film has received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has a runtime of 155 minutes. This info is on the CBFC website, where it confirms that Jigra has a U/A rating and a certified runtime of 155 minutes, or 2 hours and 35 minutes.

More exciting details about Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'

After captivating audience with the trailer and 'Chal Kudiye' soundtrack, the makers of action-packed film 'Jigra' starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina are all set to unveil new soulful track, 'Tenu Sang Rakhna'. Adding to the buzz surrounding the film's release, Alia on Wednesday unveiled a touching teaser of the song, which is set to drop tomorrow.

The teaser shows the sibling bond of Alia and Vedang. The video ends with a touching moment when Vedang hugs Alia. The song sung by Arijit Singh and Anumita Nadesan. Along with the post, Alia wrote, "Kujj na howe, ya sab ho jaawe - tenu sang rakhna! In the voice of Arijit Singh & Anumita Nadesan, #TenuSangRakhna song out tomorrow! #Jigra releasing in Hindi & Telugu - in cinemas 11th October."

Trailer of Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'

Recently, makers treated fans with action packed trailer. In the trailer, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina.As the trailer unfolds, Alia's character embodies resilience and strength.

One standout moment comes when her character declares, "Maine kabhi nhi kaha, main sahi insaan hu. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hu." The film marks Vedang Raina's second appearance on screen, following his debut in 'The Archies' last year.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. The film is set to hit theatres on October 11, 2024.

