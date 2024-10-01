Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Emergency Sources say Kangana Ranaut and team are not happy with CBFCs changes but are giving in

Emergency: Sources say Kangana Ranaut and team are ‘not happy’ with CBFC's changes but are 'giving in'

Updated on: 01 October,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Even as Emergency’s makers agree to the cuts suggested by CBFC, sources say Kangana and team are giving in to the changes because film tells important story

Emergency: Sources say Kangana Ranaut and team are ‘not happy’ with CBFC's changes but are 'giving in'

Kangana Ranaut

Listen to this article
Emergency: Sources say Kangana Ranaut and team are ‘not happy’ with CBFC's changes but are 'giving in'
x
00:00

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency hasn’t had an easy ride with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The good news though is that the film—a biopic of the late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi—may be finally nearing release. On Monday, the CBFC informed the Bombay High Court that Ranaut, who serves as the actor-producer-director, has agreed to the cuts suggested by the Revising Committee. While this may bring cheer to fans who want to watch the biopic on the big screen, it has apparently only brought dismay to the makers. Sources say that the team isn’t exactly happy with the cuts.


Prasoon Joshi
Prasoon Joshi


Apparently, Ranaut and co-producer Zee Entertainment have agreed to the suggested cuts as they, disappointed after the weeks of delay, are now just wanting to take their passion project to the audience. A source close to the film told mid-day, “Even though the team is not happy with the cuts, they have given in to the CBFC’s demands in order to release Emergency on time. The team believes that even after the cuts, the film tells an important story about a significant chapter of our political history.”


Ranaut is said to have come to the compromise in the larger interest of the movie. The source adds, “The makers are focused on keeping the key parts intact. Despite the challenges, they are waiting to show Emergency to the audience so that they can understand the significance of democracy.”

Last month, Zee Entertainment moved the HC alleging that the Censor Board was dragging its feet on the film’s certification. In the September 26 hearing, the CBFC told the HC that Emergency could be released if the makers made “some cuts.” Soon after, Ranaut had expressed her displeasure about the recommended cuts as she told mid-day, “While we welcome feedback, some of the suggestions are quite unreasonable.” 

On September 30, however, the counsel of the film’s co-producer confirmed to the court that Ranaut has accepted the proposed cuts. The CBFC counsel, in its argument, stated that the cuts don’t even shave off “a minute of the film” and are merely “some words here and there.” The next hearing is scheduled for October 3.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kangana Ranaut Emergency central board of film certification First woman prime minister of India indira gandhi bombay high court bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK