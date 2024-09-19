The Bombay High Court today asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to take a call on the movie 'Emergency' by Wednesday. The film has been directed by Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency was initially supposed to release in theatres on September 6. However, a delay in the censorship led to delay in the release. However, it looks like the film still does not have a release date, at least not until next Wednesday. The Bombay High Court today asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to take a call on the movie 'Emergency' by Wednesday. The high court was hearing a petition by the movie's co-producer Zee Entertainment Enterprises, seeking the release of the censor certificate so that the movie can hit the screens.

What the Bombay High Court bench told Censor board?

A division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla expressed its displeasure with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for not taking a decision on the issuance of a certificate to Kangana Ranaut-starrer film 'Emergency', and ordered for the decision to be taken by September 25. It asked if the CBFC thinks the people of this country are so naive to believe everything that is shown in a movie.

On the petitioner's claim that the CBFC was delaying issuance of certificate to the movie due to political reasons, the HC noted the film's co-producer Ranaut was herself a sitting BJP parliamentarian and questioned if the ruling party was acting against its own MP. Ranaut, who has directed and co-produced the film besides playing the lead role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, earlier this week accused the CBFC of stalling certification to delay the release.

The bench said, "You (CBFC) have to take a decision one way or the other. You must have the courage to say this film cannot be released. At least then we will appreciate your courage and boldness. We don't want the CBFC to sit on the fence."

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets U/A certificate

The actress had earlier revealed that the film received a U/A certificate days after its initial release date. However, the team is yet to receive the certificate copy and a release date approval. According to reports, the makers have been asked to make more edits to the film before it hits theaters. The political drama chronicles the life of India's late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, with an emphasis on the Emergency she imposed in 1975 and her assassination by her bodyguards.

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, 'Emergency' stars her in the lead role and also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. The release date will be announced soon.