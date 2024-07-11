Breaking News
Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Alpha trained for four months to play super agent

Alia Bhatt starts shooting for ‘Alpha’, trained for four months to play super agent

Updated on: 11 July,2024 11:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Alia Bhatt has started shooting for 'Alpha' on July 5. The film presents herself in a never-before-seen avatar.

Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt has commenced shooting for the spy universe film 'Alpha' after undergoing a rigorous four-month training regimen to portray a super agent. A picture of the actress is doing the rounds on social media, where Alia is seen making her way to the sets. Alia is dressed in a white shirt and blue pants, accompanied by an entourage holding an umbrella with her name printed on it.


A source told IANS: Alia has started shooting for 'Alpha' on July 5. The film presents herself in a never-before-seen avatar. She has trained for about four months to prepare herself to play a super agent.” The source further revealed that the actress has several high-octane action sequences in the film.


“She has five to six major action sequences in the film, and she needs to be at her fittest. She has pushed her body to a breaking point because she has to look ruthless on screen,” the source said. The Spy Universe film was officially titled on July 5 and also stars actress Sharvari, who is known for her recent successes with 'Munjya' and 'Maharaj'.


A video shared during the title unveiling featured Alia saying, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar Aur humare program ka motive, sabse pehle, sabse tez, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega Alpha.” Directed by Shiv Rawail, who is known for the streaming series 'The Railway Men', 'Alpha' is also produced by YRF.

